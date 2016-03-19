About this product
Rolled up in a real 24-karat gold cone and available only while supplies last!
About this strain
24k Gold, also known as "24k," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Kosher Kush with Tangie. This strain provides euphoric and relaxing effects that leave the consumer in a happy state of mind. 24k Gold offers a sweet critrus flavor when smoked or vaped. Medical marijuana patients choose 24k Gold to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Growers say this strain has dark colored buds like its parent, Kosher Kush. With a THC content of 20%, 24K Gold is best reserved for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance.
24k Gold effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
About this brand
We make this promise to you because buds don’t let buds down.
So, come on by and see what we’re about. We’re working hard to make sure you are proud of what we do.
We’ve stepped things UP
As the industry has grown, we’ve listened to our consumer and we’ve learned, and have evolved as Canada’s cannabis.
Buds don’t give buds the weak stuff
We know that potency is a major priority when it comes to the cannabis you choose. That’s why UP now guarantees 20% THC or higher in all our dried flower strains. That’s the UP20™ Promise.
Buds don’t stop buds from making new buds
We’re expanding our lineup to include more strains that Canadians love. We now offer UP20™ dried flower in Northern Berry, Cold Creek Kush and Ghost Train Haze.