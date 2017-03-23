About this product
We take special care from seed to spliff to preserve freshness and ensure a great burn. Sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, Northern Berry is a cross of the classic Northern Lights and Blueberry strains. Expect a loud fruity aroma with spicy notes shining through from dominant terpenes caryophyllene and myrcene.
About this strain
Meet Northern Berry (or Northernberry), daughter to the power couple Northern Lights #5 and Blueberry. Her father passes on that signature blueberry aroma underscored by notes of earthy hash. Despite its heavy indica influence, Northern Berry delivers a complex balance of cerebral and body effects best suited for late afternoon or evening consumption. Novices, take caution: Northern Berry is intense experience for both mind and body, and may induce an early night’s sleep when overdone. However, for you patients treating pain and insomnia, these crushingly heavy effects may be just what you need to put symptoms to rest.
Northern Berry effects
About this brand
