About this product
Dr. Dabber Stella Vaporizer
Fan of pen-style vapes? This is what you should get!
Dr. Dabber Stella Vaporizer looks compact and slender, featuring an all-black body apart from the logo that glows when the vaporizer is in use. It has got four heat settings (460 to 775°F), a lower-resistance draw capability, and a large 600mAh battery– but what really puts it in the league of the best vaporizers is its “Floating Vapor Chamber”. This re-engineered chamber makes sure that the heat is concentrated directly on your material. What does it mean for you? Well, smoother draws, better consistency, and a longer battery life! On top of this, the “vortex” airflow (the air inlets on either side offset each other to create a lower-resistance draw) turn this thing into a no-brainer for anybody who wants to enjoy the full vaping experience in a small device.
What’s in the Box?
1x Dr. Dabber Stella Vaporizer Battery
1x Loading Tool
1x USB-C Charger
Technical Specifications:
Vortex Airflow
Floating Vapor Chamber
Variable Voltage Battery
3 Temperature Settings
600mAh Battery
Fan of pen-style vapes? This is what you should get!
Dr. Dabber Stella Vaporizer looks compact and slender, featuring an all-black body apart from the logo that glows when the vaporizer is in use. It has got four heat settings (460 to 775°F), a lower-resistance draw capability, and a large 600mAh battery– but what really puts it in the league of the best vaporizers is its “Floating Vapor Chamber”. This re-engineered chamber makes sure that the heat is concentrated directly on your material. What does it mean for you? Well, smoother draws, better consistency, and a longer battery life! On top of this, the “vortex” airflow (the air inlets on either side offset each other to create a lower-resistance draw) turn this thing into a no-brainer for anybody who wants to enjoy the full vaping experience in a small device.
What’s in the Box?
1x Dr. Dabber Stella Vaporizer Battery
1x Loading Tool
1x USB-C Charger
Technical Specifications:
Vortex Airflow
Floating Vapor Chamber
Variable Voltage Battery
3 Temperature Settings
600mAh Battery
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ValuVape.com - The Top Cannabinoid Supplier
Valuvape.com is the ultimate destination for all your cannabinoid, edible, and vape product needs. As a leading online supplier, we provide customers with a vast selection of premium products that are both affordable and of the highest quality. Our goal is to offer our customers the best products available in the market, while also ensuring that they are getting the best value for their money.
We pride ourselves on sourcing our products only from the most reputable manufacturers and distributors in the industry. This allows us to ensure that all of our products are rigorously tested for purity and potency, so our customers can trust that they are getting the best possible product. We are constantly on the lookout for new and innovative products to add to our inventory, so our customers can always try the latest and greatest products on the market.
Our product selection includes a wide range of edibles, vape products, and smokeable cannabinoids, all available in different forms, flavors, and potencies. Our edibles range from sweet and delicious gummies to savory snacks, while our vape products come in a variety of forms, including cartridges, pods, and disposable pens. Our cannabinoid products include tinctures, capsules, and topicals, ensuring that we have a product that can meet everyone's needs.
At Valuvape.com, we are committed to providing our customers with a seamless shopping experience. Our website is easy to navigate, and we offer free shipping on all orders over $50. We also have a dedicated customer support team that is always available to help with any questions or concerns you may have.
In conclusion, if you are looking for a reliable and affordable source for high-quality cannabinoid, edible, and vape products, Valuvape.com is the place to go. With our wide selection of products, competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and commitment to quality, we are confident that you will find the perfect product to meet your needs. Shop with us today and experience the difference that Valuvape.com can make in your life!
We pride ourselves on sourcing our products only from the most reputable manufacturers and distributors in the industry. This allows us to ensure that all of our products are rigorously tested for purity and potency, so our customers can trust that they are getting the best possible product. We are constantly on the lookout for new and innovative products to add to our inventory, so our customers can always try the latest and greatest products on the market.
Our product selection includes a wide range of edibles, vape products, and smokeable cannabinoids, all available in different forms, flavors, and potencies. Our edibles range from sweet and delicious gummies to savory snacks, while our vape products come in a variety of forms, including cartridges, pods, and disposable pens. Our cannabinoid products include tinctures, capsules, and topicals, ensuring that we have a product that can meet everyone's needs.
At Valuvape.com, we are committed to providing our customers with a seamless shopping experience. Our website is easy to navigate, and we offer free shipping on all orders over $50. We also have a dedicated customer support team that is always available to help with any questions or concerns you may have.
In conclusion, if you are looking for a reliable and affordable source for high-quality cannabinoid, edible, and vape products, Valuvape.com is the place to go. With our wide selection of products, competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and commitment to quality, we are confident that you will find the perfect product to meet your needs. Shop with us today and experience the difference that Valuvape.com can make in your life!