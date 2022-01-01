About this product
The Mighty Vaporizer from Storz & Bickel delivers high quality vapor in a sleek, handheld design.
High Tech
The Mighty incorporates several cutting-edge thermal engineering features, enhancing the vaporization experience. The Mighty Vaporizer is a dual lithium-ion battery powered portable vaporizer that utilizes full convection hot air combined with conduction, and a high efficiency heat exchanger along with a LED temperature display and precise temperature control. About an inch taller and wider than Crafty, the Mighty vaporizer is almost twice the weight and features twice the battery capacity.
Unmatched Quality
The Mighty is hand-crafted in Germany by Storz & Bickel, the makers of the Volcano Vaporizer and Plenty Vaporizer, and is constructed of top quality materials for first-rate durability and functionality.
Superior Vapor
The Mighty's vapor quality is similar to the Volcano: dense, aromatic, and pure. The Mighty's effective vapor production system makes for an enjoyable experience without the learning curve or multitude of components found in other vaporizers.
What's in the Box
MIGHTY Vaporizer
Power Adapter
Mouthpiece
Liquid Pad
3x Normal Screens
Cleaning Brush
Filling Aid
Set of Spare Seal Rings
Storz & Bickel Grinder
User Manual
Features
For Aromatic Blends
For Solid Concentrates and Liquids When Using included Liquid Pad
Silent Two-Button Operation for Precise Temperature Control
Full Convection Hot Air + Conduction Combined
Haptic Vibration Alarm
High Efficiency Heat Exchanger
Battery & Temperature Displays