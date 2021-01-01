Vapium
It eliminates the guesswork with displayed temperature settings and haptic feedback, and features conduction ceramic heating, a clean air path, and USB-C recharging.
Vaporizer Type: Ground Leaf
Heating System: Ceramic Conduction
Chamber Capacity: 0.33 Grams
Battery Type: Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Battery 18500 1100 mAh
Battery Capacity: 12 Sessions
Charging time: Approximately 60 min
Case Material: Anodized Aluminum
Vapor Path: Medical Grade Silicone and Polycarbonate
Product Dimensions: 3.9” x 0.62” x 1.42” (10 cm x 2.2 cm x 3.6 cm)
Vapor Delivery Method: Direct Draw
Product Weight: 0.19 lbs (88 grams)
Warranty: 1 Year
