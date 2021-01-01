Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Vapium

Vapium

VAPIUM LITE VAPORIZER

Buy Here

About this product

It eliminates the guesswork with displayed temperature settings and haptic feedback, and features conduction ceramic heating, a clean air path, and USB-C recharging.

Vaporizer Type: Ground Leaf
Heating System: Ceramic Conduction
Chamber Capacity: 0.33 Grams
Battery Type: Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Battery 18500 1100 mAh
Battery Capacity: 12 Sessions
Charging time: Approximately 60 min
Case Material: Anodized Aluminum
Vapor Path: Medical Grade Silicone and Polycarbonate
Product Dimensions: 3.9” x 0.62” x 1.42” (10 cm x 2.2 cm x 3.6 cm)
Vapor Delivery Method: Direct Draw
Product Weight: 0.19 lbs (88 grams)
Warranty: 1 Year
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!