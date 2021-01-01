About this product

Innovative technology, medical / space grade materials, intuitive functionality crafted specifically for on-the-go use, it redefines industry standards of both utility and style that performs wherever the trail may lead, and beyond.



The SUMMIT+ comes with the high-quality engineering you can expect from all of our products, is ISO medically manufactured and is backed by a reliable 2-year limited warranty.



Vaporizer Type: Ground Leaf and Concentrates

Heating System: Conduction

Chamber Capacity: 0.33 Grams

Battery Type: Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Battery



Battery Capacity: Approximate 24 Sessions

Charging: Works with any USB-C Charger

Case Material: Medical Grade High Temp Polycarbonate

Vapor Path: Continuous laser welded stainless steel



Product Dimensions: 4.5” x 1.1” x 1.4” (11.4cm x 2.8cm x 3.7cm)

Vapor Delivery Method: Direct Draw

Product Weight: 0.3lbs (136g)

Warranty: 2 Year