Innovative technology, medical / space grade materials, intuitive functionality crafted specifically for on-the-go use, it redefines industry standards of both utility and style that performs wherever the trail may lead, and beyond.
The SUMMIT+ comes with the high-quality engineering you can expect from all of our products, is ISO medically manufactured and is backed by a reliable 2-year limited warranty.
Vaporizer Type: Ground Leaf and Concentrates
Heating System: Conduction
Chamber Capacity: 0.33 Grams
Battery Type: Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Battery
Battery Capacity: Approximate 24 Sessions
Charging: Works with any USB-C Charger
Case Material: Medical Grade High Temp Polycarbonate
Vapor Path: Continuous laser welded stainless steel
Product Dimensions: 4.5” x 1.1” x 1.4” (11.4cm x 2.8cm x 3.7cm)
Vapor Delivery Method: Direct Draw
Product Weight: 0.3lbs (136g)
Warranty: 2 Year
