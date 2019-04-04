The J-Pen Starter Kit is designed to be discrete, portable, and produce the largest vapor clouds. The high flow dual coil deep dish atomizer incorporates our exclusive anti-leak valve technology which helps prevent concentrate from leaking out of the bottom of the atomizer onto the battery. This new design is sure to provide the ultimate experience in concentrate vaporization.



Type: Concentrates



What's included: Vaporous Mouthpiece

2 Dual Coil Deep Dish Atomizers (Ceramic core)

Vaporous Flow Series 650 mAh Adjustable Temperature Battery*

Wireless USB Charger*

Vaporous Titanium Dab Tool

Vaporous Travel Tin