About this product
Instant functional golden milk latte beverage with adaptogens and cannabinoids.
Instant functional golden milk latte beverage with adaptogens and cannabinoids. Adaptogens include functional mushrooms designed for immune support, increased mental focus and reduction in stress and fatigue. All products are plant-based, and made without the use of animal products, GMOs, or sugar.
Instant functional golden milk latte beverage with adaptogens and cannabinoids. Adaptogens include functional mushrooms designed for immune support, increased mental focus and reduction in stress and fatigue. All products are plant-based, and made without the use of animal products, GMOs, or sugar.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!