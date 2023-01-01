About this product
Compact and ergonomic, Jolt features a soft-touch, baked paint finish with a unique cylindrical form factor. It features 2 transparent windows, making the oil level visualizable. On top of that, It has a fun and innovative “shake-to-preheat” function. When it's activated, the blue LED light at the bottom would glow for 5 seconds, enabling quick hits on-the-fly. The built-in honeycomb ceramic coil prevents dry hits and delivers a well-executed flavor.
Tank capacity: 1.0ml
Battery capacity: 390mAh
Resistance: 1.1 ~ 1.4Ω
Output power: 9W
LED indicator: Available
Shell material: Metal + PC
Pod material: Food-grade PCTG
Draw activated: Available
Micro USB charging port: Available
Dimension: 16*113mm
Model number: MS-001
About this brand
Velxtech
VELXTECH is the supplier of an innovative atomizing technique designed to provide different formulas and types of enriched extracts. We’re a health-care and safety-oriented company that intends to provide our products and services to customers using the highest standards possible. Our mother company Geekvape Technology Co., Ltd. was established in September 2015, and it’s the top e-cig brand best known for quality and innovations and currently one of the largest e-cig manufacturers in the vape industry globally.