The strong quartz glass construction appeals to oil producers and avid vapers who demand performance. Verified® Vapes’ glass is BPA free, and withstands breakage and drops. Every component has been carefully selected to provide a safe, consistently smooth vaping experience.



Ceramic Core

Our proprietary ceramic core delivers the full flavor of precious oils, while preserving the oils’ purity. Its porous material absorbs oils without coming into contact with the heating element to maintain the oils’ integrity.



Features:

Ceramic core

Exceeds heavy metals testing requirements

Lead-free

Leak-free

Quartz glass reservoir

Failure rate 0.005% (1/2,000)

Mouthpiece options: black or white ceramic, and wood



Technical Specifications:

Top-loading fill design

Volume: 0.5ml, 1.0ml

Apertures: 1.0mm, 2.0mm

Resistance 1.4 ohms

Universal 510-thread

Dimensions:

10mm / 52mm (0.5ml)

10mm / 62mm (1.0ml)



Security:

Tamper-proof mouthpiece

Certificates of authenticity

Security seals

Sanitation by ultra-violet lighting

Batch codes