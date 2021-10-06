About this product

Meet Verse Rapid by Verse Originals - A refreshing cannabis twist to a classic water, this beverage combines the tart flavours of lemon and lime and adds a balanced sweetness of tropical ripe mangoes. Each bottle is infused with balanced THC and CBD and is equipped with a resealable lid to allow you to control how much you want to enjoy. Powered by SōRSE by Valens Technology, this beverage is free of cannabis taste and smell with a predictable and consistent Verse Rapid experience.