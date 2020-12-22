About this product
Introducing the Expedition Trail Edition vape pen battery by Vessel. Part of our Expedition Series, this 510 thread battery is engineered for the adventurer. Features anodized aluminum and knurled grip design for a commanding appearance.
The all-new Trail Edition features two (2) additional end caps to personalize your style.
- Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design
- Fits most 510 thread cartridges (included cartridge is non-functional and for merchandising purposes only)
- Powered by a high-quality 300mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery core
- 3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings
- Four (4) power/voltage settings (2.4V, 2.8V, 3.2V, 3.6V)
- USB magnetic charging port + cable
About this brand
Vessel will overwhelm you with its simplicity, power and detail. Optimal tuning of air intakes and variable power output makes Vessel the most efficient vaporizer yet. Every Vessel features superior, high-grade components, arranged precisely to deliver an effortless, yet powerful consuming experience.
We're Inspire Action // In a rapid-growth marketplace, it's on us to educate consumers, to implement aggressive recycling programs and invest our time and proceeds supporting community.
Welcome to Vessel.