About this product
Boundless Terp Pen V2 Concentrate Vaporizer – Now with USB-C Charging
Discover Effortless Wax Dabbing with the Boundless Tech Terp Pen V2
Compatible with Boundless Terp Pen Coils and the Terp Pen Spectrum Replacement Coils, the Boundless Tech Terp Pen V2 is a compact, ultra-portable dab pen for wax concentrates designed for quick, on-demand hits. This updated version features modern USB-C fast charging, improved reliability, and the same discreet profile users love.
Just remove the magnetic cap, inhale through the mouthpiece, and touch the exposed ceramic coil to your favorite wax or concentrate—no buttons, no hassle. The draw-activated vaporizer instantly heats up to deliver smooth, flavorful clouds in seconds.
Key Features of the Boundless Terp Pen V2 Dab Pen
✅ Compatible with Terp Pen and Terp Pen Spectrum Coils
✅ Instant heat-up time for quick hits
✅ USB-C rechargeable battery (320mAh built-in)
✅ Durable ceramic and crushed quartz heating elements
✅ Button-free operation – simply inhale to activate
✅ Compact, pen-style design – perfect for on-the-go sessions
Specifications
Output Voltage: 3.7V
Device Dimensions: 13mm (Diameter) x 134mm (Length)
Battery: 320mAh internal battery
Heating System: Ceramic and Quartz coil
Charging: USB-C Port (Cable included)
Activation: Auto-draw
What’s in the Box?
1 x Boundless Terp Pen V2 Unit
2 x Boundless Ceramic Coils for Terp Pen
1 x USB-C Charging Cable
1 x User Manual
https://www.vivant.com/products/boundless-terp-pen-v2
Discover Effortless Wax Dabbing with the Boundless Tech Terp Pen V2
Compatible with Boundless Terp Pen Coils and the Terp Pen Spectrum Replacement Coils, the Boundless Tech Terp Pen V2 is a compact, ultra-portable dab pen for wax concentrates designed for quick, on-demand hits. This updated version features modern USB-C fast charging, improved reliability, and the same discreet profile users love.
Just remove the magnetic cap, inhale through the mouthpiece, and touch the exposed ceramic coil to your favorite wax or concentrate—no buttons, no hassle. The draw-activated vaporizer instantly heats up to deliver smooth, flavorful clouds in seconds.
Key Features of the Boundless Terp Pen V2 Dab Pen
✅ Compatible with Terp Pen and Terp Pen Spectrum Coils
✅ Instant heat-up time for quick hits
✅ USB-C rechargeable battery (320mAh built-in)
✅ Durable ceramic and crushed quartz heating elements
✅ Button-free operation – simply inhale to activate
✅ Compact, pen-style design – perfect for on-the-go sessions
Specifications
Output Voltage: 3.7V
Device Dimensions: 13mm (Diameter) x 134mm (Length)
Battery: 320mAh internal battery
Heating System: Ceramic and Quartz coil
Charging: USB-C Port (Cable included)
Activation: Auto-draw
What’s in the Box?
1 x Boundless Terp Pen V2 Unit
2 x Boundless Ceramic Coils for Terp Pen
1 x USB-C Charging Cable
1 x User Manual
https://www.vivant.com/products/boundless-terp-pen-v2
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Boundless Terp Pen V2 Concentrate Vaporizer – Now with USB-C Charging
Discover Effortless Wax Dabbing with the Boundless Tech Terp Pen V2
Compatible with Boundless Terp Pen Coils and the Terp Pen Spectrum Replacement Coils, the Boundless Tech Terp Pen V2 is a compact, ultra-portable dab pen for wax concentrates designed for quick, on-demand hits. This updated version features modern USB-C fast charging, improved reliability, and the same discreet profile users love.
Just remove the magnetic cap, inhale through the mouthpiece, and touch the exposed ceramic coil to your favorite wax or concentrate—no buttons, no hassle. The draw-activated vaporizer instantly heats up to deliver smooth, flavorful clouds in seconds.
Key Features of the Boundless Terp Pen V2 Dab Pen
✅ Compatible with Terp Pen and Terp Pen Spectrum Coils
✅ Instant heat-up time for quick hits
✅ USB-C rechargeable battery (320mAh built-in)
✅ Durable ceramic and crushed quartz heating elements
✅ Button-free operation – simply inhale to activate
✅ Compact, pen-style design – perfect for on-the-go sessions
Specifications
Output Voltage: 3.7V
Device Dimensions: 13mm (Diameter) x 134mm (Length)
Battery: 320mAh internal battery
Heating System: Ceramic and Quartz coil
Charging: USB-C Port (Cable included)
Activation: Auto-draw
What’s in the Box?
1 x Boundless Terp Pen V2 Unit
2 x Boundless Ceramic Coils for Terp Pen
1 x USB-C Charging Cable
1 x User Manual
https://www.vivant.com/products/boundless-terp-pen-v2
Discover Effortless Wax Dabbing with the Boundless Tech Terp Pen V2
Compatible with Boundless Terp Pen Coils and the Terp Pen Spectrum Replacement Coils, the Boundless Tech Terp Pen V2 is a compact, ultra-portable dab pen for wax concentrates designed for quick, on-demand hits. This updated version features modern USB-C fast charging, improved reliability, and the same discreet profile users love.
Just remove the magnetic cap, inhale through the mouthpiece, and touch the exposed ceramic coil to your favorite wax or concentrate—no buttons, no hassle. The draw-activated vaporizer instantly heats up to deliver smooth, flavorful clouds in seconds.
Key Features of the Boundless Terp Pen V2 Dab Pen
✅ Compatible with Terp Pen and Terp Pen Spectrum Coils
✅ Instant heat-up time for quick hits
✅ USB-C rechargeable battery (320mAh built-in)
✅ Durable ceramic and crushed quartz heating elements
✅ Button-free operation – simply inhale to activate
✅ Compact, pen-style design – perfect for on-the-go sessions
Specifications
Output Voltage: 3.7V
Device Dimensions: 13mm (Diameter) x 134mm (Length)
Battery: 320mAh internal battery
Heating System: Ceramic and Quartz coil
Charging: USB-C Port (Cable included)
Activation: Auto-draw
What’s in the Box?
1 x Boundless Terp Pen V2 Unit
2 x Boundless Ceramic Coils for Terp Pen
1 x USB-C Charging Cable
1 x User Manual
https://www.vivant.com/products/boundless-terp-pen-v2
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
VIVANT
Just another company? Not even close!
Birthed in Orange County, California late November 2016, Vivant was created based off the idea of living the good life. We consider our team and the individuals who utilize our product a family. We operate daily based on the concept of doing what we love and loving what we do. The team members at Vivant consists of some of the finest research and development minds in the industry, highly trained and extremely talented product designers/engineers, skilled sales professionals and powerful leaders that learned to lead by following.It is our goal to bring into the industry the most affordable, functional and reliable products. We also pride ourselves in customer satisfaction and will be a call away when in need. Not only do we rely on our masterminds to create products, we are also a company that actually listens to the community. We strive to create products based on what the community wants, needs and loves.
Welcome to Vivant!
Birthed in Orange County, California late November 2016, Vivant was created based off the idea of living the good life. We consider our team and the individuals who utilize our product a family. We operate daily based on the concept of doing what we love and loving what we do. The team members at Vivant consists of some of the finest research and development minds in the industry, highly trained and extremely talented product designers/engineers, skilled sales professionals and powerful leaders that learned to lead by following.It is our goal to bring into the industry the most affordable, functional and reliable products. We also pride ourselves in customer satisfaction and will be a call away when in need. Not only do we rely on our masterminds to create products, we are also a company that actually listens to the community. We strive to create products based on what the community wants, needs and loves.
Welcome to Vivant!
Notice a problem?Report this item