

Elevate Your Sessions with the PAX Plus Artist Series Vaporizer



Looking for a premium dual-use vaporizer that combines cutting-edge performance with artistic style? Meet the PAX Plus Artist Series — a limited-edition vape designed for both dry herb and concentrate lovers who crave smooth, flavorful sessions without the harsh smoke.



Wrapped in bold, exclusive artwork, this stylish portable vaporizer is as powerful as it is eye-catching — making it a must-have for vape enthusiasts who want top-tier performance in a compact form.

🌿 Dual-Use Vaporizer for Flower & Concentrates



The PAX Plus is a true dual-use vaporizer, offering seamless compatibility with both loose leaf herb and wax concentrates. Whether you're in the mood for rich flavor from your flower or the intensity of concentrates, this device delivers pure vapor, not smoke.

🔥 Four Experience Modes with One-Button Control



Switch between four smart heat settings — Stealth, Efficiency, Flavor, and Boost Mode — with just one button. Enjoy customized vaping sessions that fit your vibe, all while protecting your material from combustion.

🛠️ Redesigned Oven with Adjustable Size



Enjoy longer or shorter sessions with the redesigned oven, now featuring both standard and half-pack lids. Get consistent, even heating for better flavor and more efficient use of your material.

⚡ Over 2 Hours of Battery Life



Stay powered up with 2+ hours of use on a full charge. The PAX Plus heats up in under 30 seconds and stays ready for multiple sessions — making it one of the best long-lasting vaporizers on the market.

🧼 Easy Maintenance with New 3D Oven Screen



Cleaning is a breeze with the included multi-tool, custom cleaning brush, and innovative 3D oven screen. This ensures your device stays in top shape, session after session.

🎨 Limited-Edition Design, Pocket-Friendly Build



Crafted with limited-edition artist series graphics, this device isn’t just functional — it's a statement. With its magnetic lid, compact size, and premium feel, the PAX Plus Artist Series fits perfectly in your pocket and your lifestyle.

🔑 Key Features of the PAX Plus Artist Series



Limited Artist Series Design



Dual-use compatibility – works with dry herbs & concentrates



One-button control with 4 vaping experience modes



Upgraded oven design with standard & half-pack options



2+ hours of battery life on a full charge



Magnetic oven lid for secure, mess-free use



3D oven screen, multi-tool & brush for easy cleaning



Sleek and compact — ideal for travel and everyday use



Explore the PAX Plus Artist Series Vaporizer now at Vivant Online Vaporizer Shop and experience a whole new level of premium portable vaping.

