About this product
Chugjamin by Smyle Labs – Legendary 510 Battery for On-the-Go Vaping
Upgrade your vaping experience with the Chugjamin 510 battery from Smyle Labs, designed for vape enthusiasts who never miss a session. This portable vape battery clips easily to your keys and works with your favorite vape cartridges, making it perfect for discreet vaping on the go.
https://www.vivant.com/products/smyle-chugjamin-510-cart-battery
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Chugjamin by Smyle Labs – Legendary 510 Battery for On-the-Go Vaping
About this brand
VIVANT
Just another company? Not even close!
Birthed in Orange County, California late November 2016, Vivant was created based off the idea of living the good life. We consider our team and the individuals who utilize our product a family. We operate daily based on the concept of doing what we love and loving what we do. The team members at Vivant consists of some of the finest research and development minds in the industry, highly trained and extremely talented product designers/engineers, skilled sales professionals and powerful leaders that learned to lead by following.It is our goal to bring into the industry the most affordable, functional and reliable products. We also pride ourselves in customer satisfaction and will be a call away when in need. Not only do we rely on our masterminds to create products, we are also a company that actually listens to the community. We strive to create products based on what the community wants, needs and loves.
Welcome to Vivant!
