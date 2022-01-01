About this product
From precise temperature control for ultimate freedom of experimentation to the ceramic heating chamber for mouth-watering flavor, the stealthy Airvape X Special Edition has everything you desire for luxurious vaping anywhere and anytime.
The AirVape X SE is for anyone who wants to enjoy premium vapor quality from a discrete and elegant unit. It is one of the stealthiest portable vaporizers available on the market, which is further improved with its fast heat up time and the convenient X Shell carry case. Last but not least, it is packed with accessories becoming the ultimate vaping kit for both novices and connoisseurs alike.
WHAT'S INCLUDED:
- AirVape X Special Edition
- Mouthpiece base
- Power bank for on-the-go charging
- X Shell to protect your new vape from dirt, water and damage
- Wax pads that enables you to enjoy your concentrates wherever you go
- Water pipe adapter
- Cleaning & loading tools
+ Free gift for VOOTRA customers: WATER BONG attachment
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!