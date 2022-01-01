About this product
Milk Chocolate Maple Leaf is uniquely combining premium Belgian Chocolate with carefully paired full spectrum BC cannabis extract. This results in not just great non-cannabis taste but also a unique cannabinoid-rich terpene profile and experience. A delicious milk chocolate is uniquely Maple leaf shaped to celebrate Canadian cannabis culture and dosed at 5mg of thc each.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Wabi Sabi Brands
Wabi Sabi is an Alberta-based company specializing in the creation of artisan chocolate ‘delights’ infused with cannabis. We use only premium ingredients, including luxurious Belgian chocolate. We leverage full spectrum cannabis extracts that are extremely mild in taste with terpene profiles that provide consistent effects every time.
Wabi Sabi is a Japanese Zen concept that encourages seeing the beauty of things that are modest and humble, yet unconventional. Cannabis legality is new and unconventional to many. Our chocolates help bridge the gap between taboo and what is quickly becoming mainstream. Our logo incorporates the Zen circles of enlightenment, or “Enzo”, and is a reminder of our simplistic yet quality-focused drive that goes into making our products. As we are always learning, improving and refining our work, the ring is never closed.
