Wabi Sabi is an Alberta-based company specializing in the creation of artisan chocolate ‘delights’ infused with cannabis. We use only premium ingredients, including luxurious Belgian chocolate. We leverage full spectrum cannabis extracts that are extremely mild in taste with terpene profiles that provide consistent effects every time.



Wabi Sabi is a Japanese Zen concept that encourages seeing the beauty of things that are modest and humble, yet unconventional. Cannabis legality is new and unconventional to many. Our chocolates help bridge the gap between taboo and what is quickly becoming mainstream. Our logo incorporates the Zen circles of enlightenment, or “Enzo”, and is a reminder of our simplistic yet quality-focused drive that goes into making our products. As we are always learning, improving and refining our work, the ring is never closed.