The Pumpkin Spice Latte chocolates are a layered chocolate style product that has a coffee dark chocolate base and pumpkin spice white chocolate top layer, topped chocolate pearls that makes them come alive. Retailers love this product accross Canada. Two pumpkin spice latte chocolates per pouch dosed at 5 mg of THC each.
Wabi Sabi Brands
Wabi Sabi is an Alberta-based company specializing in the creation of artisan chocolate ‘delights’ infused with cannabis. We use only premium ingredients, including luxurious Belgian chocolate. We leverage full spectrum cannabis extracts that are extremely mild in taste with terpene profiles that provide consistent effects every time.
Wabi Sabi is a Japanese Zen concept that encourages seeing the beauty of things that are modest and humble, yet unconventional. Cannabis legality is new and unconventional to many. Our chocolates help bridge the gap between taboo and what is quickly becoming mainstream. Our logo incorporates the Zen circles of enlightenment, or “Enzo”, and is a reminder of our simplistic yet quality-focused drive that goes into making our products. As we are always learning, improving and refining our work, the ring is never closed.
