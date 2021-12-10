Acapulco Gold feminized seeds grow into a plant with 20% indica and 80% sativa properties. Acapulco Gold has been derived from: Mexican x Central American. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Acapulco Gold feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 120 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 200 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet, citrus, lemon and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, social, uplifting.



View all details about Acapulco Gold feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Acapulco Gold feminized seeds today and grow your own!