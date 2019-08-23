ACDC feminized seeds grow into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. ACDC has been derived from: Cannatonic phenotype. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 72 days. ACDC feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 30 and 80 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 and 120 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, pine, woody, lemon and the effects can best be described as: energetic, focused, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



View all details about ACDC feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy ACDC feminized seeds today and grow your own!