Banana Kush autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 30% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Banana Kush has been derived from: (OG Kush x Banana x White Widow) x Undisclosed Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Banana Kush autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 110 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 90 and 110 cm and will yield 120 to 200 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: banana, sweet, treefruit, tropical and the effects can best be described as: calming, energetic, relaxed.



