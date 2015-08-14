CBD Kush feminized seeds grow into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. CBD Kush has been derived from: Kandy Kush X CBD dominant variety. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 120 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 180 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, spicy, sweet, woody, kush, pine and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



