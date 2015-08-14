About this product
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, herbal, spicy, sweet, woody, kush and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, focused, happy, relaxed.
Now in stock and available from 31.12 USD (5 seeds). Buy the CBD Kush regular seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/cbd-kush-regular-seeds
About this strain
From the collaborative efforts of CBD Crew and Dutch Passion comes CBD Kush, a hybrid strain with equal parts THC and CBD. Bred from Kandy Kush and an unnamed high-CBD variety, CBD Kush typically tests even in both THC and CBD, which may benefit consumers with a low tolerance or those treating conditions such as pain, inflammation, or anxiety. Its psychoactive effects are subtle, offering a tame experience that eases the muscles into relaxation without too much mental cloudiness.
CBD Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
