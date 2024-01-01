Cherry Pie autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 60% Indica and 20% Sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis . Cherry Pie autoflower has been derived from: Cherry Pie x The Fog. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 42 to 56 days. Cherry Pie is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 110 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 150 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: blueberry, cherry, earthy, berry, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, relaxed, uplifting, energetic, creative.



