Pinkman Goo feminized seeds grow into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Pinkman Goo has been derived from: Granddaddy Purple x Grape Ape x Northern Lights #5. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 77 days. Pinkman Goo feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 120 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 180 cm and will yield 500 to 750 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, coffee, fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



