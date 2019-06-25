About this product
The weed has the following flavors: berry, coffee, fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.
View all details about Pinkman Goo feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.
Now in stock, buy Pinkman Goo feminized seeds today and grow your own!
About this strain
Pinkman Goo by Twompson Praeter is an unusual flower with a fascinating mutation. While the genetic background of this strain remains unknown, the seedstock was discovered by Praeter’s sister, hidden in an Altoid container behind a stove. Pinkman Goo earned its name from the resinous drops that develop on the astoundingly pink flowers during photosynthesis. This mutation has been said to raise the THC content by up to 4% compared to buds without it. Keep an eye out for Pinkman Goo from CaliCropDoc.
Pinkman Goo effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
