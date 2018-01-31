ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pinkman Goo reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pinkman Goo.

Avatar for Wichita821
Member since 2019
Where is this sold???
Avatar for Redlion95
Member since 2019
This is literally the best strain I’ve tried. At least top 3. My tops are wedding cake, gelato and this Pink Goo. Makes me feel like I took a painkiller and yet I’m still focused enough to run a mile or write a essay If need be. You NEED TO TRY THIS!!!!!!
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Vester2018
Member since 2017
Just......The Bomb!!!!!!!!! Henry's Original has never failed me. If they are selling this brand at your dispensary, buy it!!!!!!
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Chase200r
Member since 2019
I need info into where I can get seeds! Plz and thanks for Pinkman goo,. Michigan doesn't have seed banks!
Focused
Avatar for clharvey
Member since 2019
Where can I find this strain????
Avatar for raidergang24
Member since 2017
Where can I find this strain ???
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
What in the universe's great creation is this heavenly mutation?
Avatar for AceOfRage
Member since 2018
Hands down the best strain I have ever smoked. The fruity after taste is great and very unexpected. very clean high with no negatives. very weird indica I was more uplifted and functional then any other indica that I have smoked. #GDI
EuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted