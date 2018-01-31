Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is literally the best strain I’ve tried. At least top 3.
My tops are wedding cake, gelato and this Pink Goo.
Makes me feel like I took a painkiller and yet I’m still focused enough to run a mile or write a essay If need be.
You NEED TO TRY THIS!!!!!!
Hands down the best strain I have ever smoked. The fruity after taste is great and very unexpected. very clean high with no negatives. very weird indica I was more uplifted and functional then any other indica that I have smoked. #GDI