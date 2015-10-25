Pure Power Plant feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Pure Power Plant has been derived from: African Sativa x American Indica. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 60 to 65 days. Pure Power Plant feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 120 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 140 cm and will yield 700 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, pungent, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: focused, happy, hungry, talkative, uplifting.



