About this product
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, pungent, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: focused, happy, hungry, talkative, uplifting.
View all details about Pure Power Plant feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.
Now in stock, buy Pure Power Plant feminized seeds today and grow your own!
About this strain
If you’re searching for a potent sativa, Pure Power Plant may be the strain for you. Featuring a musky, citrus smell, this strain is fairly pungent and skunk-like. Great for daytime, Pure Power Plant produces a clear-headed sensation while causing a pleasant, gentle pressure in the face and head. As this strain is not a pure sativa, however, some indica effects shine through, especially after heavy use. Too much Pure Power Plant may put you to sleep or leave you stuck on the couch. This strain is easy to grow both indoors and outdoors. Known for its high yields, PPP typically flowers in 8-10 weeks.
Pure Power Plant effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!