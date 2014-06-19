ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pure Power Plant reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pure Power Plant.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1397 reported effects from 165 people
Happy 64%
Energetic 55%
Euphoric 53%
Creative 52%
Uplifted 51%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 30%
Paranoid 12%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 6%

Reviews

238

Moubeissi
2019
ArousedFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Diz.wrld
2019
earthy, and potent. batch I had was a bit stemmy/condensed. Will have try another batch in the future
JimmyJam666
2019
this is a good Strain especially for being productive! but i love the fact that you can also relax with IT! good strains in general
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Ivan_L
2019
This strain is THE BEST rosin press I've ever gotten. An unbelievable yield that was 100% see through shatter.
HappyUplifted
Photos

User uploaded image of Pure Power PlantUser uploaded image of Pure Power PlantUser uploaded image of Pure Power PlantUser uploaded image of Pure Power PlantUser uploaded image of Pure Power PlantUser uploaded image of Pure Power PlantUser uploaded image of Pure Power Plant
Skeight
2019
I like this strain. it is nice!
Highlyrecommend
2017
Maybe i got a bad product, i don't prefer it because the turn is weak and i got headaches.
FocusedHungry
coolguy230
2018
good strain but nothing crazy.
FocusedTalkative