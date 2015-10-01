Purple Urkle feminized seeds grow into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Purple Urkle has been derived from: Mendocino Purps. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Purple Urkle feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 140 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 180 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, earthy, skunk, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, happy, hungry, lazy, relaxed, stoned.



View all details about Purple Urkle feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Purple Urkle feminized seeds today and grow your own!

Show more