Sexxpot feminized seeds grow into a plant with 100% indica and 0% sativa properties. Sexxpot has been derived from: Mr Nice. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Sexxpot feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 100 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 110 and 130 cm and will yield 700 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, coffee, nutty, skunk, peach, tree fruit and the effects can best be described as: aroused, energetic, euphoric, focused, happy, relaxed, social.



View all details about Sexxpot feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Sexxpot feminized seeds today and grow your own!