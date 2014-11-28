ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Mr. Nice is a cross between the legendary G13 strain and the Hash Plant. Previously unavailable since the '80s, Sensi Seed Bank has put this strain on the market again. It's named in honor of Howard Marks, the Oxford graduate who became one of the biggest cannabis smugglers of our time. After his time in federal prison Howard released his autobiography entitled "Mr. Nice". This indica-dominant plant has extremely dense buds with a sweet smell. Mr. Nice will creep up and provide you with a strong, mellow high.

Effects

4562 reported effects from 576 people
Relaxed 59%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 39%
Uplifted 36%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 6%

Reviews

782

KarenSantaFe
Member since 2015
For my body and psyche, Mr. Nice is my perfect mate... I'm not a connoisseur, but I have tried a number of indicas (~12). This one is -- by far -- my favorite. I suffer from destructive anxiety attacks, and also have chronic joint and muscle pain. I am disabled, mostly walking with forearm crutc...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Sapphyy
Member since 2013
Picked up a couple grams of Mr.Nice Guy (Mr.Nice x OG) which was an interesting strain. It hits you off the gate with a strong head high that stimulated appetite that is followed by a creeping body high that put me right to sleep. Smell is VERY potent. As I grinded the smell filled my entire room. I...
Reported
feelings
CreativeHungrySleepy
7ucy
Member since 2014
I absolutely love this. Smoke a little and you get a good buzz, smoke a lot and you can have a great time. At first hunger was a huge problem. I would eat until I was sick. It's mostly a need to taste. Your sense of taste gets intense. My solution was to eat honey! Full of flavor but not filling. Dr...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted
mkelln
Member since 2014
ATTENTION ALL Crohn's, and Hypertension patients (real ones not just fake). This is your strain. I have Crohn's and have been looking for a good strain to help the cramps and the infusion nausea. This is it. Buy it. All of it. Go.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
thecuriouscreative
Member since 2012
It's not a too heavy high in my opinion. However, it's definitely a good strain for working. Unlike most indica-dominant hybrids that keeps me couch-locked like crazy, I love smoking up on this lovely, and then diving deep into work. It keeps me so focused.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocused
Lineage

First strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Second strain parent
G13
parent
Strain
Mr. Nice
First strain child
Nice Cherry
child
Second strain child
Cluster Funk
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

