Snow White feminized seeds grow into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Snow White has been derived from: White Widow x Northern Lights. The grow difficulty of the plant is expert, has a low mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Snow White feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 80 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 150 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, sweet, citrus and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, creative, focused.



