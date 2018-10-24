ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 4007 reviews

White Widow

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 130 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 4007 reviews

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

2789 people reported 21741 effects
Happy 58%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 49%
Relaxed 44%
Creative 37%
Stress 38%
Pain 28%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 27%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4,007

Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
They call it White Widow because after 3 hits, you're going to want to clean your house.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for MurderMyLove
Member since 2016
This has got to be my favorite strain that I ever smoked. It gets me moving.. I'm not too lazy, I feel happy. I can get things done for sure.. I'm not paranoid AT ALL.. I actually feel NORMAL! Smoking White Widow is like taking a medication for me. It's the perfect weed. Seriously.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for JJMaxwell
Member since 2015
Holy shit dude. Heady as fuck with a trickle down body high. I can hear the static in the air. I'm gonna go back to playing Battleborn now. Good ass shit.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for greeneyeganja.girl
Member since 2016
Hybrid Piney Cedar Taste Cough Attack Creeping euphoria to the head Sets in slowly and Ceases the physical pain of exercise Feeling light as a feather At heart I felt the need to giggle, crack jokes. This combats stress while Cerebral, opening up your mind up towards the universe around you Inco...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for GreenPie
Member since 2016
Definitely leans more on the Indica side for me, especially body-wise, which I like. When I was in the hospital recovering from surgery I had some canna peanut butter with White Widow and it helped with the pain way better than the pain meds they were giving me. There are better strains for pain tho...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
South Indian Indica
parent
Second strain parent
South American
parent
Strain
White Widow
First strain child
Wipeout Express
child
Second strain child
White Label Rhino
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

