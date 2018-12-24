Super Glue feminized seeds grow into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Super Glue has been derived from: Afghani Hashplant x Northern Lights. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Super Glue feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 120 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 150 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, pine, woody and the effects can best be described as: energetic, happy, relaxed, social.



