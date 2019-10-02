ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 4153 reviews

Original Glue

aka Gorilla Glue, GG4, Gorilla Glue #4

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling "glued" to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem's Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

Effects

Relaxed 69%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 41%
Sleepy 28%
Stress 32%
Pain 26%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 23%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4,153

Avatar for chronicallymedicated
Member since 2014
Initial impression: My bud-tender said in the usual tone "what'll it be?" I chirped back, "surprise me, something new from the cannaseur shelf' please". So I was handed a newer strain aptly named "Mother's Milk. The other one was Gorilla Glue #4 (GG)" (reviewed in this post). Needless to say, I was ...
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for MZ_PHD_in_420
Member since 2016
SOON TO BE TOP !0 STRAIN OF ALL TIME!!!I have 40+ years experience growing and using cannabis, a masters degree in agri/horticulture from MSU and will break each review down as follows from my own personal experience with seeds or clones obtained directly from the original breeders. I received my cl...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for gatorhunts420
Member since 2015
Shhh don't tell anybody but I rolled my best shit from my last harvest of this magnificent plant. ..and I smoked it in the Applebee's parking lot and finished it in the movie theater parking lot. ..Shhh don't tell anybody that it's some of the best medicine on the planet. ..damn I'm lit here we go h...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for purpleurklealienchempantsdogkush
Member since 2016
Bee's Knees? Cat's Pajamas? Although these are incredibly accurate, they do not come close to encompassing my view on Gorilla Glue. When sir Smokes-a-lot gets a pound of Mr. Nice Guy's sweetest cheeba, he immediately notes how he can "smell it through the bag, baby". Well, if you're within 10 yard...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for calebargh
Member since 2015
I smoked this strain off and on for a few weeks, I am currently high on this strain. I'm a 35 y/o male, mainly portuguese descent with some American Indian (Native American), and a small mix of others. Type O- blood. I was in a fasted state for 16 hours (Intermittent fasting 8/16) when I smoked some...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Chem's Sister
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Dubble
parent
Strain
Original Glue
First strain child
Super Glu
child
Second strain child
Ivan
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Original Glue

Good reads

Tips for growing Original Glue cannabis
How to choose a cannabis strain for studying
The top 10 trending cannabis strains of 2019
5 cannabis strains to enjoy while chillin’ by the pool
Most popular in