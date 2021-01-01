About this product

Bite into the bold flavour of Blackberry Lemonade soft chews. Made with whole blackberry puree, with a crisp lemonade finish, these chews are deliciously sweet and tangy. White Rabbit OG soft chews are pectin-based, vegan, and gluten free, made using only all-natural, Non-GMO ingredients for an entirely plant-based experience. Each package contains four bite-sized soft chews, with 2.5 mg THC and 5 mg of CBD per piece. Experience the power of EAT ME Technology, an all-natural emulsion that supports fast-acting effects with no cannabis aftertaste. A real fruit taste, without any sacrifice.

