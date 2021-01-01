About this product

Our take on a quintessential BC fruit, Craft Blueberry soft chews are made using whole blueberry puree and all-natural ingredients. Coated in organic, gluten-free icing sugar, these bite-sized pieces pack the perfect amount of sweetness. Because we all need a little extra sweetness in our lives.

White Rabbit OG soft chews are powered by our fast-acting EAT ME Technology, you can spend less time waiting for the results you crave and more time savoring the whole fruit flavors.



White Rabbit OG Craft Blueberry soft chews are vegan, plant-based, gluten-free, and allergen-free. Each package contains 4 x 2.5mg THC pieces.



