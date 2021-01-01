About this product

Sweet with a sour twist, these Craft Sour Peach soft chews are perfect for when you can’t decide between sweet and sour. These all-natural soft chews are made with whole peach puree and plant-based ingredients, for a bold fruit flavour that inspires the senses.

Powered by our fast-acting EAT ME Technology, so you can spend less time waiting for the results you crave and more time savouring the whole fruit flavours.



White Rabbit OG Craft Sour Peach soft chews are vegan, plant-based, gluten-free and allergen-free. Each package contains 4 x 2.5mg THC pieces.