About this product

Strawberry Fig Balsamic soft chews bring a fusion of sophisticated flavours, making everyday a special occasion. Made using real strawberries, with the added flair of fig, balsamic and maple syrup. White Rabbit OG soft chews are pectin-based, vegan, Non-GMO, Gluten Free and made using only natural ingredients for an entirely plant-based experience.



Available in both 4-pack and 10-pack options, each soft chew contains 10 mg of CBD per piece. Experience the power of EAT ME Technology, an all-natural emulsion that supports in fast-acting effects with no Cannabis aftertaste. All the taste of real fruit, without any sacrifice.

