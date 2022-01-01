About this product
One draw from the Wulf Evolve Plus Vaporizer Powered by Yocan and you’ll be in love! It’s the perfect on the go, pocket-sized vaporizer that you can take everywhere you go. Delivering incredible vapor and pure tastes its 1100mAh battery and Evolve plus coils will leave you in heaven. If you want a revolutionary vape pen with a straightforward design and incredible power than the Wulf Evolve Plus Vaporizer Powered by Yocan is the vape for you! Get it today!
Wulf Mods is a leading company in the vaporizer industry with products for every aspect of vaping. From our concentrate domes were for your essential oils and concentrates, to our Wulf Vape lines designed weed enthusiasts, to our new Wulf Mod Rig for dabbing thats compatible with any regulated box mod.