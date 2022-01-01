About this product
If you want a dab pen that does it all you’re in luck! Wulf Mods and Yocan have partnered to bring you the Wulf Evolve Plus XL Powered by Yocan. A revolutionary all-in-one device, it is the perfect go to when wanting to enjoy your concentrates on the go. Utilizing top of the line technology and superior performance, one draw from the Wulf Evolve Plus Powered by Yocan and you’ll know why this device is considered the best. So don’t miss out! Get the Wulf Evolve Plus XL Powered by Yocan right now!
Wulf Mods is a leading company in the vaporizer industry with products for every aspect of vaping. From our concentrate domes were for your essential oils and concentrates, to our Wulf Vape lines designed weed enthusiasts, to our new Wulf Mod Rig for dabbing thats compatible with any regulated box mod.