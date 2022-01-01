The Wulf Micro is perfectly petite and deliberately designed to provide users with an incomparable vape. The contents of the kit include everything needed to give users a seamless session with their favorite essential oils. As a travel friendly device, it stands at two inches tall and one inch wide. To allow genuinely customized experiences, the voltage can be altered between 3.4V, 3.7V, and 4V. The functionality is intended to be user-friendly and as such provides a single button system. the micro comes in your choice of red, black, white and grey.
Wulf Mods is a leading company in the vaporizer industry with products for every aspect of vaping. From our concentrate domes were for your essential oils and concentrates, to our Wulf Vape lines designed weed enthusiasts, to our new Wulf Mod Rig for dabbing thats compatible with any regulated box mod.
