The Wulf Vape Classic Vaporizer by Wulf Mods is a portable aromatherapy unit that's optimal for fans of single handed use. It's appropriate for dry herb vaporization needs. Significant features of this user-friendly vaporizer include its three temperature settings, Lithium-ion rechargeable battery, automatic shutoff and direct inhalation approach. The automatic shutoff feature turns this device off after a period of 5 minutes of nonstop heat. This vaporizer heats up in just 90 fast seconds.
Wulf Mods is a leading company in the vaporizer industry with products for every aspect of vaping. From our concentrate domes were for your essential oils and concentrates, to our Wulf Vape lines designed weed enthusiasts, to our new Wulf Mod Rig for dabbing thats compatible with any regulated box mod.