The Wulf Vape Digital Vaporizer by Wulf Mods is a compact, portable unit that makes vaping herbs simple and pleasurable by including several innovative and intuitive features such as a quick heat-up time and an ergonomic design and a variance in temperature from 200F to 428F.
Wulf Mods is a leading company in the vaporizer industry with products for every aspect of vaping. From our concentrate domes were for your essential oils and concentrates, to our Wulf Vape lines designed weed enthusiasts, to our new Wulf Mod Rig for dabbing thats compatible with any regulated box mod.