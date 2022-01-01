About this product
The Wulf Vape LX Vaporizer features an OLED (organic light-emitting diode) display, a LED light and a ceramic heating component. The device offers full temperature ranging from 130-430 degrees Fahrenheit. A quick 30 second warm up time automatically heats the unit to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and allows you to adjust from there to give you a perfect burn on your herb.
Wulf Mods is a leading company in the vaporizer industry with products for every aspect of vaping. From our concentrate domes were for your essential oils and concentrates, to our Wulf Vape lines designed weed enthusiasts, to our new Wulf Mod Rig for dabbing thats compatible with any regulated box mod.