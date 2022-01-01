About this product
The Wulf Vape SX Vaporizer is a top load chamber that distributes heat evenly giving your herb a perfect light brown burn while giving optimal vapor production and flavor. With a varying temperature range from 340 to 430 degrees Fahrenheit, the Wulf Vape SX can match your vaping preference, delivering the perfect vape each time.
No product reviews
About this brand
Wulf Mods
Wulf Mods is a leading company in the vaporizer industry with products for every aspect of vaping. From our concentrate domes were for your essential oils and concentrates, to our Wulf Vape lines designed weed enthusiasts, to our new Wulf Mod Rig for dabbing thats compatible with any regulated box mod.