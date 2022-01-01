The Yocan Apex wax pen is a discreet new concentrate vape pen for users on the go! The Apex Features the Armor Quartz Dual Coil and Armor Coil Cap, which were designed to keep concentrates from leaking and prevents the mouthpiece from getting hot. The Yocan Apex has 3 variable voltage settings; White for 3.4V, Blue for 3.8V, and Green for 4.2V, which are easily changeable by pressing the power button 3 times quickly.



With the exciting new heat wave feature, the voltage output of the Apex will automatically adjust itself to 2.5V after 4 seconds and then bring the voltage back up to the user set level. This prevents your coils from overheating and keeps your hit from getting harsh or losing flavour for a long drag. The Yocan Apex is compact and portable, measuring just 112mm long and 14mm wide, and charges through an included Micro USB cable.