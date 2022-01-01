About this product
The Yocan Apex wax pen is a discreet new concentrate vape pen for users on the go! The Apex Features the Armor Quartz Dual Coil and Armor Coil Cap, which were designed to keep concentrates from leaking and prevents the mouthpiece from getting hot. The Yocan Apex has 3 variable voltage settings; White for 3.4V, Blue for 3.8V, and Green for 4.2V, which are easily changeable by pressing the power button 3 times quickly.
With the exciting new heat wave feature, the voltage output of the Apex will automatically adjust itself to 2.5V after 4 seconds and then bring the voltage back up to the user set level. This prevents your coils from overheating and keeps your hit from getting harsh or losing flavour for a long drag. The Yocan Apex is compact and portable, measuring just 112mm long and 14mm wide, and charges through an included Micro USB cable.
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
