About this product
This Yocan UNI Pro device is a universal portable box mod that will work with any oil atomizer. 5 new colors of Yocan UNI Pro are available now, include Dark Blue, Apple Green, Green, Purple, Rosy. If you want to choose the original color, please visit this page: https://www.yocan.com/featured_item/uni-pro
Main Features:
Yocan Patented Design.
Fit all 510 threaded cartridges.
Customize Voltage (2.0V to 4.2V).
OLED screen display.
Preheat mode: 2 taps fire button.
Learn more Yocan UNI Pro features, please visit Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
