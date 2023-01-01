About this product
The Yocan Apex Apple Green Version concentrate vaporizer pen is the latest discreet sleek pen from Yocan. Yocan Apex features a 650mAh battery, a preset temperature setting, a single power button vape device. Yocan Apex is perfect partner for on the go.
It is outfitted with QDC technology. As same as the Armor Quartz Dual Coil and Armor Coil Cap.
Main Features:
Dimensions: 112mm Long, 14mm Wide
Heat Wave Function
Single Power Button
Big performance
Small package
Inspired design
hassle-free e-cig with smooth delivery
lightweight and sleek device
Micro USB Port
Integrated 650mAh Rechargeable Battery
Voltage Output Range: 3.4-4.2V
3 Voltage Settings – 3.4V, 3.8V, 4.2V
Preheating Functionality
Zinc-Alloy Chassis Construction
Intuitive Button Operation
Threaded Atomizer Connection
Quartz Dual Coil – Quartz Heating Elements
Compatible With Yocan Armor Coils and Armor Coil Caps
Learn more Yocan Apex concentrate vape pen features, please go to Yocan official site yocan.com
It is outfitted with QDC technology. As same as the Armor Quartz Dual Coil and Armor Coil Cap.
Main Features:
Dimensions: 112mm Long, 14mm Wide
Heat Wave Function
Single Power Button
Big performance
Small package
Inspired design
hassle-free e-cig with smooth delivery
lightweight and sleek device
Micro USB Port
Integrated 650mAh Rechargeable Battery
Voltage Output Range: 3.4-4.2V
3 Voltage Settings – 3.4V, 3.8V, 4.2V
Preheating Functionality
Zinc-Alloy Chassis Construction
Intuitive Button Operation
Threaded Atomizer Connection
Quartz Dual Coil – Quartz Heating Elements
Compatible With Yocan Armor Coils and Armor Coil Caps
Learn more Yocan Apex concentrate vape pen features, please go to Yocan official site yocan.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.